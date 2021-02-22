Meghan Markle and Harry support the women’s shelter!

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are helping a women’s shelter in Dallas! We give you more details.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Offer Help at a Women’s Home in Dallas!

The former Duchess of Sussex and her husband have decided to come to the aid of the people of Texas. You should know that this state in the southeast of the United States has gone through a historic crisis caused by extreme winter conditions!

More than 4 million homes were then deprived of electricity and therefore heat. The frozen and slippery roads were the scene of several sometimes fatal accidents.

Several deaths are also deplored. There have been victims of drowning, house fires, hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry therefore approached a women’s shelter in Dallas to help them. Thanks to their Archewell foundation, the couple decided to make a donation to the home.

It was the representatives of the household who shared the news on their social networks. They wanted to thank Meghan Markle and her husband for their generosity.

“Today the news of our damage has reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Can we read on the Twitter post. “Thanks to their association, they are supporting us by renovating the roofs of all of our homes. And by helping us meet our immediate needs, ”say the representatives of the home. But, we do not know the amount of the donation.

Meghan Markle and Harry support a women’s shelter in Dallas!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: HAND OVER HEART

Meghan Markle and Harry have therefore given a huge helping hand to the home thanks to their Archewell association. You should know that the home had to close its doors because of bad weather.

Every year, no less than 3,700 women and children benefit from the assistance of the Genesis home. Thanks to the donation of the couple and 50 other donors, the home was able to reopen its doors again. Very good news then.

The leader of the association is happy to be able to count on the support of his donors. He explains that thanks to Meghan Markle and Harry, the home will be able to get back on its feet.

“Not only will this donation meet our critical needs at the moment, it will also shine the international spotlight on violence against women and children,” he explains. This gesture proves once again that the princely couple still stick to their charitable commitments.

Their Archewell Foundation is one of their most important projects since Megxit. In January 2020, the two spouses announced their desire to create an association at the same time as their desire to leave the royal family.

Its launch has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the Archewell site has been accessible since October 21. The couple are therefore determined to help those in need. And that’s just the beginning. Case to be continued.