Meghan Markle and Harry spenders and big polluters?

It looks like Meghan Markle and Harry have a big flaw. They are big spenders and polluters!Every day, the faults of the Sussex rebels are well analyzed. Lately, Meghan Markle and Harry have been categorized as big spenders and polluters.

Since announcing their withdrawal from the royal family, Meghan Markle and Harry have been watched more than ever. However, they wanted above all to move away from the media sphere. A sad height is not it!

Today they must invest in large security equipment for their large home in Los Angeles. You will therefore understand, the slightest gestures of the couple make the headlines!

Many rumors have therefore spread since the shock announcement in January. Lately, lovers have been at the heart of a new controversy.

And for good reason ! They are then accused of being big spenders and big polluters. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tend to defend the environmental cause. They then promise to donate money to plant trees.

Many people have therefore expressed their dissatisfaction. Starting with Norman Baker, the former member of parliament.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSE QUESTIONED

“The only green thing in Prince Harry is his rubber boots. It should stop carbon and if not, stop salads! “She therefore declared.

By counting, it is true that Meghan Markle and her husband pollute the planet a lot. They then produce 215 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

A figure that seems huge when you know that the average consumption of an Englishman is 8.3 tonnes per year.

Eh yes ! Their private jet pollutes a lot. Between February 2019 and January 2020, Prince Harry made 53 flights. Among them, she would have used his jet 18 times.

And of course, let’s not forget their beautiful Cadillac. Same thing for their new home in Los Angeles.



