Meghan Markle and Harry: public outings in Beverly Hills!

Meghan Markle and Harry made a very remarkable outing in the streets of Beberly Hills! The Duchess had planned a strange outfit!

Meghan Markle and Harry gave the paparazzi an ordinarily very rare public outing! In the streets of Beverly Hills, the Duchess appeared very warmly dressed.

For more than 9 months, the Sussex couple have moved to the USA! Much to Archie’s mom!

Indeed, the latter could no longer live in England! Being a member of the royal family is not an easy life!

Thus, Meghan Markle and Harry have decided to live “a normal life” far from the obligations of the protocol! You might as well say that actress Suits has done some damage!

Indeed, the latter broke several rules … For example, she was to vote in the American elections!

An affront to the queen, because the members of the royal family must remain neutral in terms of politics… Ouch!

Either way, Meghan Markle and Harry have decided to live their lives as they see fit! Indeed, the latter will work without depending on their illustrious family!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY HAVE BEEN SIGHTED IN THE STREETS OF BEVERLY HILLS!

It’s very rare to see Meghan Markle and Harry! However, the paparazzi had the pleasure of admiring them strolling in Beverly Hills! Very cool !

A detail has not escaped anyone however … Indeed, the beautiful brunette has been seen in a very hot look while the climate is rather hot!

Meghan Markle wore a big parka, beanie and leather boots! A big outfit compared to her darling!

Indeed, Harry was only wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt … Would Archie’s mother be very cautious?

After this walk, everyone asked the same questions: what was the Sussex couple doing so far from home? Still have a contract to sign?



