Meghan Markle and Harry pay a moving tribute to Diana!

As husband Sussex lives far from his brother, William, he remembers this special day. Yes, yesterday marked the 23 years since Lady Diana’s death.

As a reminder, the Princess of Wales died in a car accident on August 31, 1997. A date more than symbolic, both for William and Harry, the companion of Meghan Markle.

While a statue of the princess was commissioned, Harry and his wife wanted to pay tribute to his mother as it should be. This, far from William.

Indeed, if the two brothers still seem confused, the subject of Lady Di brings them closer than ever. We also know that they probably spoke about the statue.

Meghan Markle’s husband has not done things by halves. So in Los Angeles, the Duke of Sussex wanted to plant a flower and not the least.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: HE PLANTS FLOWERS IN TRIBUTE TO HIS MOTHER

To pay homage to Lady Diana, the fallen prince planted forget-me-nots. It was then the favorite flower of the princess during her lifetime.

A tribute that is therefore not devoid of meaning for Meghan Markle and her husband, who planted it in the Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles.

Next year, a statue of Diana will emerge. But the enemy brothers Harry and William have to finally come to an agreement.

At least that is what seems relevant! Harry, husband of Meghan Markle, has apparently managed to compromise and find common ground on how to represent their mother.



