Meghan Markle and Harry: It won’t please William

For several months, Meghan Markle and Harry have continued to be the target of the tabloids. While they keep talking through videoconferences, the Windsor clan follows all their actions very closely.

The release of their biography “Finding Freedom” would have annoyed the Queen of England to the point. Just like Prince William, who seems to be moving away from his brother day by day.

Recently settled in Santa Barbara, Meghan Markle and Harry are working on other projects in the utmost secrecy. Lately, their new contract with Netflix has just been unveiled.

For $ 150 million, Archie’s parents agreed to produce a series of documentaries. And they would have carte blanche to produce their future reports.

But their little affairs don’t keep people happy within the Windsor clan. A source close to the royal family has made terrible revelations for The Mirror.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY WANT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO LADY DIANA!

According to the tabloid, Meghan Markle and Harry would like to make a documentary on Princess Diana. And Prince William would not have been consulted about the making of the film focused on his mother.

A decision that could poison the relationship between the two brothers… Already tense since the Megxit.

“If Harry gets the green light from Netflix for this documentary, his brother will be informed but the members of the palace fear that this amplifies the tensions between them”, thus entrusted the anonymous source to the Mirror.

According to the tabloid, Meghan Markle and Harry’s Lady Diana-focused project would be of great interest to Netflix. And the Sussexes wouldn’t mind Prince William’s advice …

As proof: Harry and William would not have “spoken for 3 months”. So business to follow we tell you!



