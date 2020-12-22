Meghan Markle and Harry have definitely settled in the USA

Meghan Markle and Harry left the royal family almost a year ago! An occasion for us to come back to this departure in the United States! Meghan Markle and Harry left the royal family almost a year ago! An occasion for us to come back to this departure in the United States!

Meghan Markle and Harry have really drawn a line in their life in England! Indeed, they are super happy to have settled in the United States!

On January 8, the Sussex couple announced they would be leaving the royal family… The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to renounce their royal obligations!

Terrible news for Elizabeth II who wanted to avoid a scandal … However, since that date, Meghan Markle and Harry have never stopped talking about them!

In their message posted on the official Sussex Instagram account, we read: “After several months of reflection and internal discussions (…) We intend to take a step back as“ senior ”members of the royal family and to work towards becoming financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. ” Shock !

However, Meghan Markle and Harry did not really follow this rule… Indeed, they violated the protocol several times while leaving for the United States… Enough to make people angry!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY HAVE HAPPENED THE ROYAL FAMILY BY MOVING TO THE UNITED STATES!

From the other side of the ocean, Meghan Markle and Harry also deprived the queen of her great-grandson! Indeed, the latter really had a hard time seeing little Archie leaving far from her! We understand it!

Especially since she has hardly seen him since birth… A shock for her!

And the bad surprises continued for the queen! Indeed, Meghan Markle and Harry encouraged Americans to vote …

Thus, they gave a political opinion on the question… However, a member of the royal family must remain neutral in his positions… Ouch!

As much to tell you that Archie’s mom did not hesitate to vote in the United States, no matter what her in-laws might say! Sacred character!



