Meghan Markle and Harry had their memorial service!

Hard blow for Meghan Markle and Harry! The couple were unable to attend the “Remembrance Day” ceremony. So they did it their way!

Meghan Markle and Harry were unable to pay tribute to the war victims this Sunday, November 8 … A sad day for the Prince!

Between the Sussex couple and the royal family, nothing is going right! Indeed, since they renounced their royal obligations, the Duke and Duchess are not unanimous!

Eh yes ! On several occasions they broke a number of rules! Among their differences are: Meghan Markle who decided to vote in the American elections, Harry who supported his wife on TV or their desire to make a film about their lives …

In short, Meghan Markle and Harry disturb the famous English family a lot! Yet while Archie’s parents seem happy and free, they still find themselves on the sidelines!

Indeed, yesterday Harry was unable to pay tribute on Remembrance Day!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY HAVE PAID THEIR OWN TRIBUTE!

Prince Harry had asked his family members if it was possible to plant a germ in his name. Yet they refused …

Indeed, as he renounced his obligations, there was no question for them that the Duke could pay homage to the name of the crown… The other side of the coin!

Sad news for Harry who, besides being sidelined, absolutely wanted to participate in this day. Indeed, the prince served for 10 years in the army!

So, with Meghan Markle, the Prince decided to pay his own tribute. So the couple went to a cemetery in Los Angeles!

The couple’s spokesperson recounted: “The couple laid flowers the Duchess picked in their garden at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers. It was important for the Duke and Duchess to be able to personally recognize Remembrance in their own way, to pay homage to those who served and those who gave their lives. “



