Meghan Markle and Harry getting along with royalty?

For several weeks, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been doing their utmost to ease tensions with the rest of the Windsor clan.

Good news for Sussex fans. According to a source close to Windsor, Meghan Markle and Harry would have better relations with the rest of the Firm.

2020 has been an emotional year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Last January, the couple surprised British public opinion by expressing their willingness to walk away from the royal family.

In the heat of criticism, the Sussexes hastily settled in California. Last July, they put their suitcases in a sublime villa in Montecito.

Away from prying eyes, Meghan Markle and Harry can now raise their little Archie in peace. And Doria Ragland – the Duchess’s mom – is never far to give them a hand.

Along with all this, the Sussexes also signed a golden contract with Netflix. For several million dollars, they therefore agreed to produce a series of documentaries for the famous platform.

This large sum of money allowed them to pay off all their debts! But also to pay the army of lawyers who defend them in the legal battle they have launched against numerous tabloids in the UK.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY GET CLOSE TO WINDSOR!

A few weeks ago, Meghan Markle lifted a “taboo” by speaking out about a miscarriage she had last summer. His moving column, relayed by the “New York Times”, has shocked the whole world.

During this period, they would also have benefited from the support of the Windsor clan. But this year because of the pandemic, they are expected to spend the holiday season in the United States.

And according to a source close to the Firm, Meghan Markle and Harry would make efforts to ease tensions with the rest of the royal family.

The informant also assured “Vanity Fair” that the relationship between Prince William and Harry was “much better than it has been”.

“I have no doubt that they will video phone each other at Christmas,” read the columns of the famous magazine. And that’s not all.

Katie Nicholl, a specialist in the royal family shares the same opinion. “They are in regular contact. And the Sussexes sent Christmas gifts to the Cambridge family, ”the journalist confirmed.

In any case, the Sussexes should indeed make their comeback in Europe in 2021. To be continued we tell you!



