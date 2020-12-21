Meghan Markle and Harry did they spend Christmas away?

Duchess Meghan Markle and her darling Harry, have they ever spent Christmas away from Queen Elizabeth II? We tell you more!

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have they already spent Christmas away from Queen Elizabeth II?

Meghan Markle and her sweetheart Prince Harry have decided to leave England for the United States. By going into exile in California, the couple therefore moved away from the royal family. Without surprise.

And as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc, the couple prepare to spend Christmas with their family in California. In fact, Meghan Markle and her sweetheart will be spending Christmas with their son Archie and some friends.

Indeed, the British tabloid The Daily Mail specifies that the Sussexes will celebrate Christmas with Katharine McPhee who is pregnant with her first child, and David Foster. Thus, the Duke and Duchess will not spend the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II. Oh no.

Besides, the health situation in England is at its worst. A new strain of Covid-19 has reportedly emerged. And that seems very worrying.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THE BIG CHRISTMAS ABSENTS

If this year, Meghan Markle and Harry can take out the Covid-19 card to dry the Christmas dinner, know that this is not the first time they have been away. In 2019, the couple had already shone by their absence during the Royal Christmas in Sandringham. Eh yes !

Thus, Meghan Markle and her lover had preferred to spend Christmas in Vancouver. It was little Archie’s first Christmas, by the way. This one was born in May of the same year.

In 2017 and 2018, the couple had still responded to the dinner of Queen Elizabeth II. This year, the couple will therefore stay at home! Eh yes.

In fact, a relative had told the Daily Mail that the young mother was eager to prepare her first Christmas in their home in California. After Christmas in Canada, little Archie will therefore be entitled to an American-style celebration. Case to be continued.



