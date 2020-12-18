Meghan Markle and Harry desperate to do business!

By settling in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle and Harry decided to use their notoriety to do business … Leaving London for the California sun, you had to dare. It wasn’t long before Meghan Markle and Harry took the powder for their well-being.

The American actress has decided to move to live with her husband far from the hustle and bustle of castle life. And this homecoming is not in vain. Far from there.

Indeed, Meghan Markle and Harry already have big plans that will make them a lot of money. The couple just signed a contract with Spotify.

One signature often hides another … Because in addition to this deal, the couple decided to partner with Netflix, and the number is enough to cringe.

Meghan and Harry signed a $ 150 million contract with the online video platform, according to Newsweek. They will be producing several documentaries with Netflix.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY, THEIR JUICY BUSINESS IN LOS ANGELES

Along with the videos, Archie’s parents invested in the music platform Spotify. Meghan and Harry will be producing various podcasts, and the first is expected to arrive in the next few weeks, just that.

Also according to Newsweek, the amount of this deal is between 35 and 75 million dollars. A tidy sum which allows them to secure their future.

Added to that, the actress has therefore made an investment that should pay off big. The latter invested money in Clevr Blends, which makes instant oat milk lattes. The Royal Family should not be very happy to learn all this …

Johnathan Shalit, creator of InterTalent Rights Group, told Newsweek that the couple are therefore bankable. “Very clearly, they are for sale. They have like a big sticker on their head that says they are on the market. They are very nice and attractive people. You want them on your head table. “



