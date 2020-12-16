Meghan Markle and Harry criticized for their project!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still under fire from critics. Their podcast project on Spotify divides internet users enormously.

After seeing a golden contract with Netflix, Meghan Markle and Harry are now embarking on Spotify. The Sussexes will produce countless podcasts. Unfortunately for them, their project is not really unanimous.

In recent months, Meghan Markle and Harry haven’t had time to twiddle their thumbs! Quite the contrary.

After the Megxit, the Sussexes settled in California then they put their suitcases in a sublime villa in Montecito. No longer benefiting from the main aids of the Firm, Archie’s parents decided to monetize their image.

Initially, they chained the speeches and interviews with different institutions. Then Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had the chance to sign an incredible contract with Netflix.

Thanks to the money from this collaboration, they were able to pay off all their debts! A great windfall to pay the army of lawyers who defend them in the lawsuits they have filed against some English tabloids.

In any case, the couple have a good sense of business! Indeed, the Sussexes have just signed a juicy contract with the Spotify platform.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY GET TACKLED BY INTERNET USERS!

For several million dollars, Meghan Markle and Harry have therefore agreed to produce various podcasts. Via “Archewell Audio”, the couple are expected to record countless shows focusing on free themes.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” the Sussexes may soon unveil the fruits of their labor within days.

The Sussex’s debut podcast would even be pulled “inspirational stories,” the Archie parents press release said. But on the Web, anger roars!

While their project has been praised by some internet users, others simply do not understand them.

“I thought they had left the royal family to be quiet away from social networks and the media,” we can read on the Web. “When there is money at stake, the rhetoric changes. That’s crazy “.

But also: “I can’t see them anymore. What are these salads! What will the next project be ?! Start a cooking show ?! “.

Meghan Markle and Harry will have to redouble their efforts to avoid causing another uproar. To be continued !



