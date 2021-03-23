Meghan Markle and Harry: big challenge went unnoticed!

Once again, Meghan Markle and Harry are talking about them. Indeed, they would then have swung a big tackle against the Queen.

Meghan Markle and Harry did not hesitate to make big revelations about the young man’s family. And yet a tackle against the Queen then went unnoticed.

Meghan Markle and Harry have been the center of attention lately. Indeed, since their departure from the royal family, the couple intrigues the public.

Indeed, many tensions caused Archie’s parents to move thousands of miles away. Now they are starting a new life in America.

And yet, the situation between Meghan Markle and her in-laws is not about to get better. An interview given to Oprah Winfrey then sows trouble.

It must be said that Harry and his wife didn’t do things by halves. Between racism, suicide attempt or even conflict with Kate Middleton, nothing has remained secret. Ouch!

So the royal family sees red. Moreover, it would seem that the latter prefers to settle all this with justice and therefore remain discreet. Not surprising !

But the British Crown is not at the end of its surprises. Indeed, Meghan Markle threw a big tackle against the Queen. And it then went unnoticed.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THAT BIG TACLE AGAINST THE QUEEN

The interview Meghan Markle and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey therefore caused quite a stir. And yet, a revelation very little relayed in the media could shake the Web.

Indeed, the royal couple explained that a distinction had to be made between the Queen and the institution itself. She could then be a very bad counselor.

In addition, Harry returned to an incident from January 2020. He then explained that his grandmother had invited them for a discussion.

But that invitation was canceled when Meghan Markle and her husband arrived in the UK. But then why?

In fact, the Queen’s Secretary is said to have informed the couple that they cannot make it to Norfolk. Harry would then have called his grandmother to find out what was going on. The latter replied that she had something planned that she didn’t know existed.

During the famous interview, Meghan Markle’s husband did not blame his grandmother. He then explains that she is receiving bad advice. Oprah Winfrey then asked, “Can’t the Queen do what she wants?” ”

So he replied, “When you’re at the head of a business, there are people around you who give you advice. And what made me really sad is that some of this advice was really bad. ”

In short, Meghan Markle and Harry are likely to be talked about many times over. To be continued.