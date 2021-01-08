Meghan Markle and Harry are unbearable with their team!

Meghan Markle and Harry did not make a good impression at the Palace. They would have been unbearable with the staff.

Meghan Markle and Harry thought they could escape the scandals by going to the United States. Still, new revelations suggest they would have been horrible on the staff.

Meghan Markle too demanding for the royal family? The Suits star said ‘yes’ to Harry in May 2018 and the British took it very well. Nevertheless, the critics started to come out the moment she put her bags down at the Palace.

Very quickly, the starlet appeared to be a demanding and somewhat cold woman. This tarnished her reputation and Meghan was tired of all the remarks about her. She chose to leave England with Harry and Archie.

From the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Harry are trying to be more discreet. They are happier than ever away from the royal family and can do whatever they want. In fact, they got a contract with Spotify as well as Netflix.

The couple have therefore turned the page with the royal family and scandals. Still, new revelations suggest Archie’s parents were said to have been tough on the Palace.

MEGHAN MARKLE “SPICY” WITH THE STAFF?

Far from the UK, Meghan Markle no longer listens to comments about her. However, in recent days, it has been the target of new criticism. The tabloids continue to think of the former Suits actress as a “difficult duchess,” Cheatsheet echoes.

Nonetheless, Tom Quinn made new revelations through his book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir of Queen Mary to Meghan Markle. According to her, Palace staff found the 39-year-old star “prickly and aggressive”.

Harry’s wife didn’t speak well to the employees and that shocked the royal family. “Kate was horrified when Meghan yelled at a member of her staff. ” he said.

Finally, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand told Harry and Meghan, Free, that Meghan isn’t the only one to be temperamental at the Palace. Indeed, Harry wanted to be just as difficult to live with. The staff therefore do not have good memories of the couple …