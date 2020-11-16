Meghan Markle and Harry are forgetting Charles’ birthday!

Big blunder or Trafalgar blow from Harry and Meghan Markle? The Sussexes would have forgotten to wish Prince Charles’ birthday!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry therefore really want to break with the codes of the royal family! While quite a few of them wish each other their birthdays on the networks, they did not!

Even more strikingly, Harry decided not to post pictures for the birthday of his own father, Prince Charles! A fairly firm choice, which is therefore a lot of talk in the United Kingdom …

Indeed, on November 8, during Remembrance Day, Meghan Markle and her prince are displayed in an American cemetery. Forbidden to travel to London, so they found this way to pay homage to the soldiers …

But after the photos were published, the Sussexes are receiving a shower of criticism. They should thus have been more respectful, and be satisfied with a tribute … And therefore not to publish photos on the net.

This November 14, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry therefore take the opposite view … And decide not to post anything on social networks for the 72 years of Prince Charles. A decision analyzed by the Sun.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY,

The English tabloid thus sees a desire on the part of the Sussexes to cut themselves off from the networks, almost definitively. They have indeed confided that they want to stay away from cameras and cameras …

They hope to protect Archie in this way. But in another sense, Meghan Markle and especially Prince Harry did not hesitate to appear on video, on Youtube. Especially when the Commonwealth Games were canceled.

A double talk which therefore passes moderately in the United Kingdom. Because the Sussexes aren’t used to social media wishes … But everyone does. The Cambridges, and even the official Crown account posted photos.

But not Prince Harry… A new subject for new critics in his country. There is no doubt, however, that he wished his father’s birthday with Meghan Markle in private!



