Meghan Markle and Harry are embarking on a huge project!

Meghan Markle and Harry are embarking on big projects. Over a year ago, the two stars elected to end their roles with the royal family. They later demanded independence and wasted no time in leaving the UK.

The Megxit made noise, and Archie’s parents were unhappy about the flight. Queen Elizabeth II was the first saddened by the departure of the two stars. Yet despite criticism, the former royal couple have no regrets. The ex-star of the Suits series feels much more comfortable and can finally get started on his plans.

Meghan Markle and Harry have been living in California for several months. They bought a very nice villa, far from prying eyes. This way, they can take care of their son Archie with peace of mind and no longer need to worry about the paparazzi. Then, now well established, they no longer hide their ambitions.

Meghan Markle and Harry will soon be working with Netflix but also with Spotify. Contracts that should pay them off big and that will allow them to have a peaceful life in Los Angeles. However, the actress also wants to make a dream come true and intends to achieve it this year.

Before becoming Duchess, Meghan Markle was best known for her role in the Suits series. She has therefore always loved show business and does not intend to stray from it. However, in addition to wanting to relaunch her career, she plans to launch her production company, echoes The Sun.

Harry’s wife wants to start a business to produce films like comedies, dramas, but also thrillers. Then, it will also highlight series as well as documentaries. A huge project that does not lack ambition and Meghan has the idea of ​​conquering Hollywood!

Meghan Markle has already set to work since she established the Archewell Productions brand, explains our colleagues. Thus, it will hold all the rights to this name and intends to protect its future brand as well as possible. However, for now, she is keeping a low profile and has not made any statement about it.

In any case, the production company could well bring them big. Since the Megxit, the star has carried out all of her projects and finally feels free to indulge her passions. For his part, Archie seems fully into his wife’s plans and supports her 100%. The star sets out to conquer Hollywood and nothing seems to be able to stop her!