Meghan Markle and Archie Blew Up Twitter With Their Adorable Moment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor became the star of the Netflix documentary series “Harry and Meghan”. No, the little prince did not give an interview on camera, as his parents did. Viewers saw Archie in parts as the Duke and Duchess shared details of their lives at their home in Montecito in California.

The couple shared many clips where they could be seen spending some time with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Over the past two days, the young member of the royal family has made headlines as people have admired his good looks and good looks. He resurfaced on Twitter on Saturday when an adorable moment between him and his mother Meghan Markle went viral.

Archie sweetly kisses Meghan Markle in the clip

In a touching clip taken from the Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, the Duchess, hold their little love in their arms. Archie held his mother sweetly with two small hands and kissed her gently. Markle looked a little emotional as she reciprocated the pure flattery. Soon the video became popular on social networks. Royal fans hailed the mother and son for their encouraging gesture. Some fans also believe that Archie is a real mama’s boy, because he understands what Meghan Markle had to go through when she was pregnant with him.

Look at his tiny hand.

The tiny hand.

He loves her so much. I'm so https://t.co/sEpQeHZzhU pic.twitter.com/Udb5SNa49J — Ari | Is Writing A Book 🍂 (@TrrulyLaws) December 9, 2022

I remember when Meghan brought Archie to the polo match as a newborn, she kissed him multiple times just getting him out of the car. Cute to see him giving the love right back. 🥰 #HarryAndMeghanOnNetflix https://t.co/HFUPH9fjfr — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) December 9, 2022

i know meghan said that archie has "an old soul" but i truly believe that he understood his mother's distress while she was pregnant with him. look at his little hand 🤎 https://t.co/OKoAdShWNo — Mʏ ғᴀɪᴛʜ ɪs ɢʀᴇᴀᴛᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴍʏ ғᴇᴀʀ ~ Mᴇɢʜᴀɴ Mᴀʀᴋʟᴇ (@MagaliDMathias) December 8, 2022

This is not the first video that makes fans admire Meghan Markle and Archie. In another video, Markle introduced the younger prince to a picture of her grandmother. She introduced her son to the photo, saying, “Look, Archie, this is your grandmother, Princess Diana.”

In another video that has gone viral, Archie enjoys a scenic view with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple was watching the hummingbird when they were suddenly interrupted by their son’s sweet complaint that his feet were getting dirty.

Do you also adore the connection between the Sussex and Archie after watching the Netflix documentary series? Let us know in the comments below.