Meghan Markle about to do a political show on TV!

It’s no longer a secret. Since the Megxit, Meghan Markle no longer denies herself anything. When the former Suits actress wants to speak, she doesn’t hesitate for a second. At least more.

Moreover, it is for this reason that the pretty brunette spoke about the death of Georges Floyd. You know, that black man murdered by white cops in the middle of the street.

Thus, Prince Harry’s wife is finally enjoying her freedom to engage in politics. After all, the latter would like her voice to carry!

In fact, Meghan Markle isn’t just about words. This November, Archie’s mom is planning to go to the polls.

An ad that shocked Internet users a lot! “I know what it is to have a voice and I also know the feeling of being deprived of it” she confided to our colleagues from Marie-Claire.

Indeed, members of the royal family cannot vote. This would be considered a breach of protocol. They must maintain a certain neutrality!

In any case, the former Suits star is not going to stop there. With her husband, the young woman is preparing a project that is likely to make more than one talk!

MEGHAN MARKLE IS SURE OF HER

Since the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shown themselves determined to be heard. And this, even on the small screen!

Indeed, the two lovebirds are preparing a political show. In the program ? Subjects that are really close to their hearts.

As “a series focused on empowering women and girls around the world today,” according to a source in the television community.

Also, “the program will focus on race issues, a topic that has always fascinated Meghan Markle. He will have a fairly political position and will also speak of feminism ”



