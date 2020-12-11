Meghan Markle able to manipulate people to be liked?

Meghan Markle has keys to being seen well by other people … Indeed, she uses techniques to be liked! Meghan Markle is really not unanimous among fans of the royal family … Yet in her behavior, she made an effort to be liked …

Definitely, not a day goes by without talking about the Sussex couple… Indeed, they really messed up the royal family!

Eh yes ! Meghan Markle and Harry decided to give up their royal obligations almost a year ago … In other words, this decision is not without consequences!

Indeed, now Archie’s parents are being sidelined and living it badly! For example, Harry was not allowed to pay homage to English soldiers on Remembrance Day alongside his family …

If Harry is still a bit popular with fans, it’s because everyone sees Meghan Markle as the villain of the story … Yet the latter has tried to make herself liked!

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS DONE TO ENJOY HIMSELF!

The beautiful brunette has tested a lot of techniques to make herself love. Indeed, etiquette specialist Myka Meier explained how Meghan Markle behaves in order to appear comely and likeable.

So, she revealed three techniques. The first is to always have your eyes open as well as your mouth when entering somewhere.

According to Myka Meier, this technique has the effect of “showing sympathy, openness and receptivity, and it often looks good in photos as well.” »Clever!

The second technique is as follows: Meghan Markle adapts to the body language of each person she meets. So the person opposite feels closer to them!

Finally, the last technique and not the least, the Duchess always keeps a glass in her hand in the evening. This has the effect of making her more sociable! You had to think about it!

Do you think Archie’s mom’s techniques work well?



