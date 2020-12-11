Meghan and Harry were removed from the royal family!

Queen Elizabeth II dismisses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the royal family! We give you more details.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry officially removed from the royal family by Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the names of the new Crown representatives this week. And some have been excluded from Her Majesty’s list.

Indeed, it seems that the latter wanted to renew. Thus, this Tuesday, December 7, the members of the British royal family met for the very first time since the start of the health crisis.

The members of the Crown indeed met in front of Windsor Castle. It was therefore the opportunity for Elizabeth II to unveil the names of her new representatives.

She has indeed named her “new firm” as the media nicknamed The Mirror. While some are simply retiring, others have been removed by order of the Queen. This is the case with Harry and Meghan Markle.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY EXCLUDED FROM THE ROYAL FAMILY

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave their royal duties to move to the United States. A choice of life that will cost the couple their place among the official members of the Crown.

Indeed, Elizabeth II removed them from her list. Meghan Markle’s brother-in-law and his wife Kate Middleton will continue to carry out their duties.

Just like Prince Charles and his wife. In fact, the departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has also benefited some.

One thus thinks of Sophie of Wessex and Prince Edward will continue their duties on behalf of the Queen. The two spouses have become a flagship couple of the monarchy since the Megxit.

Finally, Prince Philip will retire from the media. And Prince Andrew has been pushed out since the Epstein scandal.



