Meghan and Harry don’t regret breaking up with their family

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a source confided that Meghan Markle and Harry did not regret their departure for the United States!

It has been almost a year since Meghan Markle and Harry decided to leave the royal family and London to come and settle in the United States. The news had gone like a bomb and earned them many criticisms.

But one thing is certain, Meghan Markle and Harry do not seem to regret this choice at all. Indeed, they look happier than ever since moving to Los Angeles. They also have a house in Montecito.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight gave info about Meghan Markle and her husband. She said they “feel very rewarded for their work.” But that’s not all.

She also added that they had “no regrets.” For now, the young woman does not want to return to the UK because of the health crisis. Mother of a little boy, she prefers to put her child to safety and not take him on a trip.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY POST TOUCHING MESSAGE FOR 2021

For the new year 2021, Meghan Markle and Harry have also sent a very poignant message on the Archewell website. They confided: “I am my mother’s son. And I am the mother of our son. Together we bring you Archewell ”.

Archie’s mom and husband also added, “We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of mankind. We experienced compassion and kindness. ”

They continued, “From our mothers and strangers. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together we can choose to put compassion into action ”.

Finally, the young woman and Harry also concluded: “We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”



