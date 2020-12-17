Meghan and Harry cut ties with the royal family?

For some time now, Meghan Markle and Harry have decided to move away from the royal family. But they would not have cut the bridges!

A lot of events will be busy this year 2020. And the departure of Meghan Markle and Harry from the royal family has also caused a lot of ink to flow. Some wonder if they have cut ties with their loved ones.

For several months now, Meghan Markle and Harry have decided to leave the royal family. They also made the decision to move to Los Angeles, far from the Crown. After long stories, things still seem to calm down.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Meghan Markle and her husband have kept in touch with the royal family. Despite the distance, they learned to use Zoom to see each other in video.

The source said of the Duchess: “The British Royal Family are planning Zoom calls and online games. Because they can’t all spend Christmas in Sandringham together. As they usually do “.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ALWAYS CLOSE TO THE ROYAL FAMILY

The source also revealed on Meghan Markle: “Everyone is in better conditions. And it has been for some time. The relationship has improved. And the Covid-19 has brought everyone together. Harry was very worried about his brother and his father ”.

The relative continued, “Both of them contracted the disease. Although there have been plans to return to the UK for the young woman’s case against the Mail on Sunday, there are no imminent plans to return to the UK ”

This is because of the “travel measures linked to the crisis”. The source also added, “The mom and her husband will be spending Christmas at home in California. With Archie and Doria Ragland ”.

Finally, she also concluded: “Meghan Markle, who is an accomplished cook, will prepare some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria who will participate”.



