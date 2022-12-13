Megan’s Friend T Stallion Testified That She Saw Tori Lane Shoot a Gun

According to the prosecutor’s office at the trial in the case of the attack, which began in Los Angeles yesterday (December 12), Megan’s friend Tee Stallion must testify that she saw Tori Lanez shoot a gun that wounded the rapper.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) is accused of shooting Megan Pete in the leg in July 2020 during an argument that broke out after a pool party at the home of reality star Kylie Jenner in California.

At the trial, which began yesterday, the prosecutor’s office said that Pete’s girlfriend Kelsey Harris, who was her best friend and assistant at the time, would offer a first-person account in which she would testify that she saw Lanez shoot Pete, according to Rolling. Stone.

The publication reports that on the eve of the trial there was uncertainty regarding Harris, who has remained silent for the past two years and has distanced himself from the rapper.

“Kelsey will tell you that she just saw the defendant shoot her close friend,” Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Alexander Bott told the jury in his opening statement.

He added that Harris rushed to Megan Tee Stallion while she was bleeding on the driveway to the Hollywood Hills.

—Kelsey, she’ll tell you she didn’t know if the defendant had that gun. She didn’t know what the defendant was capable of if he was going to continue the assault. Her protective instincts worked, and she approached the defendant,” he continued. “She will tell you that the accused used physical force on her at that moment. He pulled her by the hair and either beat her or slapped her.”

Bott added that both Pete and Harris were “scared” after the incident, telling the jury that the latter sent three critical messages to Pete’s bodyguard Justin Edison within five minutes of the shooting.

According to the images shown in the courtroom, the first one read: “Help.” It was sent at 4:27 a.m. “Tori shot Meg,— read the second line, and then the third: “911.”

Earlier this month, Lanez was released from house arrest at the discretion of a judge to prepare for trial. Initially, he was charged with two charges: one count of assaulting Pete with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a car. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Then the prosecutor’s office added a third charge of using a firearm by gross negligence.

Bott also showed the jury a recording of five shots and added that Pete would testify that Lanez was screaming: “Dance, bitch!” before opening fire.

Lanes’ lawyer, George Mgdesyan, in his opening statement urged the jury to remain “open-minded,” adding that no one except Pete had heard this phrase.

If convicted, Lanez faces 22 years and eight months in prison, as well as deportation, since he is a Canadian citizen.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.