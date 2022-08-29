Megan Stud Gets Role in Hulk Woman: Lawyer

After only 2 episodes on Disney Plus, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law quickly became one of the most talked about (in a good way) shows in the Marvel cinematic universe. This happens for a number of reasons, including a fun letter and a smart premise. But it may also have something to do with the cast, and now Megan Thee Stallion is one of the celebrities fans can expect to see.

Megan’s favorite singer T Stallion has just landed a role in The Cut, during which it was confirmed that she will appear in an as-yet-unknown role in She-Hulk. Discussing the rapper’s acting endeavors, The Cut almost casually mentioned that she starred in the Disney Plus series. But although nothing else was mentioned about this exposure, it was enough to cause a lot of speculation.

A talented performer, far from being a stallion with one trick, almost all her life she wanted to do more than just music. During the interview, she mentioned that she looks to film and television veterans like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube for what she wants to achieve in the industry. But this initiative is not limited to actions only. “When I look at them, it inspires me to go further than just music,” said Megan T. Stallion. “I don’t feel like I’m just going to be an actress—I feel like I’m also going to be a director and producer.”

This won’t be the first time a major performer has appeared in a Marvel Studios project. Harry Styles especially appeared in the role of Starfox (no, not that Starfox) at the end of the credits of the Stinger for “Eternal” along with his assistant, voiced by Patton Oswalt. But, given the much more down-to-earth nature of the Hulk Woman, apart from all this superhero, it wouldn’t be so surprising to see Megan The Stud just play herself in the series. This is certainly one of the roles for which she is easily cut out.

But several rumors circulating around suggest that she was chosen as a fictional version of herself, perhaps similar to Nicolas Cage in “The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talent,” but maybe this iteration won’t be so mocking. The same rumors also mentioned that Megan Thee Stallion would use a stand-in. Not only that, but she will reportedly also appear in several episodes. So the fans have something to wait for.

Perhaps the idea is that Megan Thee Stallion will become a Skrull in She-Hulk, which would certainly be an interesting twist. But, be that as it may, it’s clear that the show still has a lot of stupid ideas before the end of the season.

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” airs new episodes every Thursday on Disney Plus.