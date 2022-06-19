Megan Rapinoe’s reaction to the news of Sue Bird’s retirement

Sue Bird has announced that 2022 will be the last season in her legendary career.

The Seattle Storm icon and the permanent WNBA leader in assists announced this on social media on Thursday.

“I’ve decided this will be my last year,” Bird wrote on Twitter. “I loved every minute of it, and I still do, so I’m going to play my last year like this little girl played her first.”

Many came to congratulate the 41-year-old man. Her fiancee, American football star Megan Rapinoe, responded with a bouquet of floral emojis.

Captain OL Reign also commented on her partner’s Instagram post.

“I love you, baby,” Rapinoe wrote. “Congratulations on the greatest career @wnba has ever seen!”

The bird will leave the game with a long list of praises. By leading UConn to two national championships, the 12-time WNBA All-Star contestant has led the Storm to four titles, the last in 2020. She also won five Olympic medals for the United States.

The New York native will face Liberty on Sunday afternoon in Byrd’s final game in New York.

