Megan Rapinoe will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom: fan reaction

Megan Rapinoe’s incredible football career along with her advocacy for LGBT+ rights will be celebrated by President Joe Biden next week.

The USWNT superstar was announced as one of the 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She will be honored at the upcoming ceremony on July 7.

Rapino is a two-time World Cup winner and a two-time Olympic medalist. She has won dozens of individual awards for club and country, including the Golden Ball among Women in 2019. Her 62 goals for USWNT is 10th in team history.

The reaction of the football world was to praise the star. Many have recognized the historical significance of her upcoming medal, as it makes her the first football player in history to receive the award:

Megan Rapinoe grew up in a large family in California and became interested in football at the age of three. As a college player, she led the University of Portland to the NCAA title in her freshman year and was the runner-up in the 2009 WPS Draft by the Chicago Stars.

Rapinoe was only 21 years old when she made her USWNT debut and scored her first goals that same year. Over the next few years, she will become one of the best players in the entire sport.

Since 2019, Rapino has been one of the faces of women’s sports around the world. It is fitting that she gets recognition for what she has done.

Congratulations to Megan with a great honor!