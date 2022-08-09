Megan Mullally gets Uncomfortably Real about Her Daughter in a “Summer” Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Megan Mullally is not afraid to be outspoken in the upcoming film “Summering”.

The film, directed by James Ponsoldt, takes place in the last days of summer, and it tells the story of four best friends — Daisy, Lola, Marie and Dean — who will soon break up when they go to high school. While deciding how to spend the last summer weekend together, they encounter a mystery that leads them into an adventure that changes their lives. Friends make a series of discoveries that are equally connected with solving the mystery, as well as with studying the harsh truth of growing up — and all this at a time when their mothers are desperately looking for their safe return.

ET presents the exclusive premiere of the film’s synopsis, which opens in theaters Friday, with the mothers, played by Mullally, Lake Bell, Ashley Madewk and Sarah Cooper, all gathered together in the living room trying to figure out what happened. to their children and what frauds they may have gotten involved in, especially after they find out that they were last seen in a bar.

While some are talking on the phone, trying to get information, others cannot help but remember their rebellious youth. But Stacey Mullally has a hard time believing that her daughter Marie (Eden Grace Redfield) will ever cross that line.

“Marie is a bit of a prude. She gets mad at me when I swear. She comes out of the bathroom when I pee in front of her,” Stacy tells her stunned friends. When they ask her to repeat it again, Stacy tries to clarify, hoping it’s not that important. “Well, not every day…,” Stacy replies, her voice fading as she studies the bewilderment on the faces of her friends digesting the information.

The film “Summering”, written by Ponsoldt and Benjamin Percy, also starred Leah Barnett, Madalene Mills and Sanai Victoria.

Summering opens in theaters on Friday.