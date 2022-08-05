Megan McCain talks about Joy Behar’s comment that caused her to leave The View: “I started crying hysterically”

Megan McCain and Joy Behar. Andrew Morales/Shutterstock; Media Punch/Shutterstock

The beginning of the end. Megan McCain spoke about the moment when she realized she was ready to leave The View, and Joy Behar played a big role in this decision.

During an appearance on The Commentary Magazine podcast on Thursday, August 4, McCain recalled a conversation between the co-hosts after she returned from maternity leave in January 2021.

“I finally got back on the show, and the day I got back on the show, Joy Behar said on the air, ‘No one missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” the Arizona native, 37, shared. “And I just… I started crying hysterically. Excuse me, gentlemen, I know, I started breastfeeding with air and started crying.”

After the on-air remark, McCain returned to her office and vomited before calling her brother. Her brother convinced the TV presenter to think about leaving the daytime talk show after four years.

“I didn’t feel supported when I had the baby, and I didn’t feel supported when I came back, and eventually it was,” she added on Thursday. — That’s why I left!

McCain, who originally joined the ABC series in 2017, has argued with the 79-year-old Behar several times over the years. After the birth of her daughter Liberty in September 2020, the columnist made headlines when she returned to the show three months later.

“You’ve missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me,” she jokingly said during a segment in January 2021, interrupting the New York native.

Behar, for her part, replied: “I didn’t do it. I didn’t miss you. Zero.”

At the time, McCain noted that her return to The View was fraught with its own set of problems. “I had a very difficult birth. It was very difficult for me to get back to work,” explained the TV presenter, who shares her daughter with her husband Ben Domenech, in the episode “Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.” “Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show, we’re a family. All these women were at my father’s funeral. We went through a lot of shit together and I missed the show.”

After her departure in August 2021, McCain said that she struggled to feel included by her colleagues in the film “The View.”

“When you enter as a presenter, you spin on the carousel and you will go in and out. This does not create an environment in which you are nearby. He feels disconnected. There was no cooperation,” she said in an interview with Variety in October 2021. “At some point I decided that being honest was more important than being liked.”

Behar did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.