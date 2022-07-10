Megan McCain criticizes the idea of Elon Musk and Nick Cannon to “Fertilize the planet”: “The most creepy Tag Team”

Not a fan! After Nick Cannon and Elon Musk burst out laughing about raising large mixed families amid the news that the billionaire secretly welcomed two more children, Megan McCain expressed her thoughts on this “creepy” issue.

Co-hosts of The View through the Years and Why They Left

“What the hell is going on here? I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates the culture of cancellation and awakening,” the 37—year-old former co-host of The View wrote in an article for the Daily Mail on Friday, July 8. “I don’t care if he’s supposedly buying Twitter to save it from bots and thought police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. It’s totally weird.”

She added: “This “fertilize the planet” mentality is creepy and more like the actions of a cult leader than an altruist who wants to expand his family and save the planet.”

A few hours earlier, the 51-year-old Tesla CEO had apparently confirmed his latest arrival.

Elon Musk’s Family Guide: Meet his children and their Mothers

“Doing everything I can to help the sparsely populated crisis,” Musk, who is now a father of 10 children, tweeted on Thursday, July 7, a few hours after news broke that he and Siobhan Zilis were sharing 8—month-old twins. “The fall in the birth rate is the greatest danger facing civilization. Mark my words, they are, unfortunately, correct. …I hope you have big families, and congratulations to those who already have them!”

The 41-year-old Wild N’ Out graduate, who is himself a loving father of seven children, turned to the billionaire to congratulate him on the news about the baby. Cannon tweeted: “Right with you, my brother! ✊🏽”

The Drumline actor, who is currently expecting baby number 8 from model Bre Tiesi, became a father for the first time in 2011 when ex-wife Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, who are now 11 years old. 15 months with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, both 11 months with Abby De La Rosa. The Masked Singer’s host welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, before the infant tragically died almost seven months later from a brain tumor.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably busy all day with my kids, more often than the average adult,” Cannon told Men’s Health in an interview published last month. “I participate in everything from coaching to guitar lessons with my daughter every week. … I have seen how people believe that traditional household works, and [nevertheless] there is a lot of toxicity in this environment. It’s not about what society thinks is right. What makes it right for you? What brings you happiness? What allows you to get joy and how do you define a family? We all define family differently.”

The founder of Space X, for his part, welcomed babies #9 and 10 together with the 36-year-old head of Neuralink in November 2021, according to an Insider report for July. Musk also has twins Vivian and Griffin, who are 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 16, from ex-wife Justine Wilson. (Musk and Wilson’s late son, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks.) The businessman also has a son, X AE A-XII, 2 years old, and a daughter, Exa Dark Siderel, 7 months, from ex-girlfriend Grimes. (Exa was born from a surrogate mother in December 2021, a month after Zilis gave birth to her babies.)

Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: Take a look at the star’s children and their mothers

While both Musk and Cannon were thrilled with the big offspring, McCain doubled down on her claim that their mentality was creepy. (Neither Musk nor Cannon have publicly responded to the political commentator’s article.)

“Elon is the richest man on the planet, he certainly can do everything he wants, when he wants, how he wants, but don’t think for a minute that ordinary Americans have anything to do with this,” she wrote in her Daily Daily. Mail essay. “Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most don’t. …Let’s be clear about one thing: Musk is not a role model. What he decides to do with his sperm, surrogates and employees is his choice.”

John McCain’s daughter, who shares 22-month-old daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, also spoke about her personal reaction to Musk’s social media post, claiming he sounds like a “false messiah” preaching to the world.

“With whom to have children, how many children they decide to have and how they decide to start a family, if at all possible, is perhaps the most personal and fateful decision that anyone can make,” she added. “At least it definitely was for me. But don’t confuse Musk’s strange view that he presents very classic, conservative arguments in favor of a family about the need to have a large family. … Yes, if you want and can, give birth to as many children as possible. But not because Elon Musk says so.”