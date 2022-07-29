Megan King Won’t Share Any Future Romances on Social Media After Caffe’s “Shameful” Breakup with Owens: “I’m ready”

Keeps his personal life a secret. Megan King has decided to stop sharing her relationship with her social media followers after her tumultuous marriage to Cuff Owens was annulled.

The chronology of Megan King and Caffa Owens ‘ relationship

“I told myself that I was tired of exposing people to the public, putting people on my Instagram,” the 37—year-old graduate of the Real Housewives of Orange County program admitted during an appearance on Thursday, July 28, in the episode “Two T in One.” podcast “Under”. “I’m done with it.” King added that she “deleted the posts” of 43-year-old Owens from her account because she found the reminders of their short-lived marriage “embarrassing.”

“I’m allowed to say whatever I want to say [about our relationship] when I want to say it, but I try to make it cool and respectful,” she added.

Famous couples who got engaged and got married within 12 months

King, who has daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, married President Joe Biden’s nephew in October 2021, just three weeks after they first met on a dating app. “A week later, we returned to the East coast, met with his family and started planning our future together,” the former reality show host told Brides at the time. “We haven’t left each other’s side for weeks. …We both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it and how we were going to do it. It’s wonderful to look into each other’s eyes like we do.”

However, two months later, King confirmed via her Instagram story that she and Owens had broken up. “I’m shocked. This situation is deeply destructive,” she wrote at the time. “Obviously, this is not what I imagined when I took the vows, and I am shocked and saddened by how things turned out. I am moving forward with my children while we privately experience our pain and begin to let go of broken dreams.”

Earlier this month, the Missouri native confirmed that their marriage was officially annulled. “I was very confused by all these [relationships], but I’m just glad they were short and sweet, and it’s done, and it’s annulled. End. I’ve put it behind me,” King said during a July 13 appearance on the episode of Caroline Stanbury’s podcast “Divorced but Not Dead.” “We were in a hurry—I didn’t even want to get married again—but it was important for him. As I said earlier, I am a lover and I want everyone to be happy.”

She continued, “I’ve learned some important lessons from this mistake—I’m sure he has too.”

Us Weekly recently confirmed that King has moved on to Trusted Provider Network CEO Trevor Calhoun after her cancellation. “They’ve been strong for three months,” a source told us earlier this month. “She did her best to keep the relationship a secret.”

They don’t! Star couples whose marriages have been dissolved

Despite her new romance, the former host of the Intimate Knowledge podcast puts family above personal life. “I like dating. It’s not the first place on my list like it used to be,” she told Stanbury. “It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen, so I’m just trying to use that time to sit in the moment. Mostly with children and, of course, with friends. My friends did a great job with all this.”