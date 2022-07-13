Megan King says she has a “terrible” relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds: “It’s so bad for kids”

Family feud? Megan King has revealed that she has a “terrible” relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds after their controversial breakup.

“We have a [worse] relationship than we had when we broke up,” admitted the 37—year-old graduate of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesday, July 13, in the issue of Caroline Stanbury’s podcast “Divorced, but not Dead.” “It’s terrible. It’s so bad for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

The former reality TV star added that she communicates with 52-year-old Edmonds only through the court-controlled My Family Wizard app. “It makes me feel safer because I feel like the verbal abuse will be mitigated a little bit,” King said. “Unfortunately—and it’s shocking — this isn’t always the case, but it gives me a little more comfort knowing that I have eyes that can be on this.”

The couple, who have daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, announced their separation in October 2019 amid rumors that the former MLB player was unfaithful. Edmonds denied the fraud allegations, telling Us Weekly at the time: “Unfortunately, I made a mistake in my judgments. I got into an inappropriate conversation with this person. There has never been any relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Their dramatic breakup made headlines, and that’s how King claimed to have found out that Edmonds was planning to file for divorce at all. “Can you believe it? I also found out that he cheated on me from a tabloid,” the former Bravo character said. “He left me on Friday, and on Saturday it was written in the… tabloids that he was divorcing me.”

She continued, “I mean, I don’t know, I’m thinking right now, but I think maybe [Jim] was damaged. People who behave like him, maybe at some point in their lives there is damage that they cannot see outside of themselves. I’m not really sure; I just know it sucks.”

In May 2021, we exclusively confirmed that the divorce of the duo has been completed. Two months later, the former St. Louis Cardinals player got engaged to Courtney O’Connor, and King married President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuff Owens in October 2021. Since then, the stormy marriage of the former spouses has been annulled.

King often talked about her difficult relationship with Edmonds after their tumultuous relationship. “I do not know what co—parenting is,” she told Us exclusively in February, adding that the couple is “struggling” to communicate with each other. “I do not know what it is. I don’t think so. I would be the one to get advice. In order to be a co-parent, you have to communicate, right? Yes, so that would be a good start. …Jim hates me. It’s terrible.”

Later that month, the Missouri native admitted that while reviewing RHOC for her YouTube channel, she found out about some red flags in her relationship with Edmonds that she hadn’t paid attention to during their marriage. “Yes, in the series he is quite dismissive of me,” she told us then. “So this is a very obvious thing that I see. [Like], “Oh wow, he’s really dismissive. I see what people are talking about.”

Despite the ongoing tension between the exes, King told Stanbury on Wednesday that she hopes to give birth to Edmonds peacefully one day. “I will never stop hoping [for that],” she said. “I would like to be able to communicate in a friendly way. I would like to attend a parent-teacher meeting, sit with him and chat about our children.”