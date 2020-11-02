Megan Fox says her ex wants to show her as “bad mom”

Megan Fox believes that her ex-husband Brian Austin Green is using their children to damage the actress’s reputation.

Megan Fox criticized Brian Austin Green for a Halloween photo he posted of his son Journey and accused him of trying to make her look like an “absent mother.”

In honor of Halloween, Green took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 1 to share a photo of herself and her 4-year-old son.

In the picture, Green was wearing a fuzzy white ensemble, while Journey was next to her in a Spider-Man costume. “I hope everyone had a good Halloween !!” captioned the photo.

Megan Fox claims Brian is using her kids

Shortly after posting the photo, Fox commented on Green’s post, accusing him of using his son to make her look like an “absent mother.”

Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It is not difficult to trim them. Or choose photos in which they do not appear, “he wrote. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday and yet I notice how absent they are on my social media.”

She continued, “I know you love your children. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to make postures through Instagram ”.

“You are so intoxicated with feeding the omnipresent narrative that I am an absent mother, and you are the best and eternally dedicated father of the year. You have them half the time, ”Megan said.

“Congratulations, you really are an extraordinary human! Why do you need the Internet to echo for you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you? “The actress claimed.

From the beginning of the marriage, the couple of actors agreed that they would not teach much about the life of their three little ones. However, sometimes they showed a little of the children’s lives.

But now, after a few months of their divorce, and now that Megan has made her courtship with singer Machine Gun Kelly formal, Brian Austin has tried to show that he always spends time with his children by showing them on his social networks.




