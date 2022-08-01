Megan Fox Returns to Millennial Image After Generation Z Rejected It

It’s been a long couple of years for millennials, who have started to get fried on the internet for everything from skinny jeans (even cool ones that Brie Larson could wear) to audacious acts like putting “live, laugh, love” posters on the wall in the house. . But the biggest attack may have been on the side that went down when Generation Z took over TikTok in 2021. Good news? You can’t keep a good side part down. In fact, Megan Fox is bringing back a look at millennials after the younger generation said “no thanks.”

Megan Fox often does photoshoots, but in a recent photoshoot posted to TikTok by makeup artist Ash K. Holm, the mom of three showed off a gorgeous, bold side part. The actress likes to change her hairstyle quite often — Fox even recently dyed pink — and previously she shone in this image in films from “Jennifer’s Body” to “It’s 40.” in recent months.

It should be noted that Megan Fox was born in 1986 and is by definition a millennial, but she is also a millennial with a very specific ability to manage online trends. The actress went viral because she walked the red carpet without pants with Machine Gun Kelly, and then again attracted attention by wearing a transparent bright blue mesh skirt for Good Mourning just a couple of months ago. Fox talked about how she “defies expectations” with her sense of style. No one will blame her for being behind the times.

The actress showed a side role at the London Good Mourning event back in May, so this is not an isolated case. Does this mean that the side part is back?

Considering the giant middle finger that has been pointed at the sides on the internet for the past year+, and considering the fact that Jennifer’s body star (trending) has shaken the centerpiece during this period, this is definitely a statement in the sea of the center. parts.

Fox still shakes the middle part most often, but I think I can speak for many millennials when I say that this is one of the trends that we would like to keep as an option in the long run. (At least it’s definitely more interested in this than the new swimming trend that Kim Kardashian is promoting.) The centerpieces just don’t work for everyone, even if TikTok user gloyberd went viral for making them obsolete. The TikTok user seems to have pointed out that the look was terrible at the time, but asked someone to prove them wrong:

Prove me wrong, but I don’t think there is a single person who looks better with a side parting than with a middle parting.

Fox definitely just did that.