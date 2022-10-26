Megan Fox Published a Picantnoe Photo With Pulemet Kelly at the Time 100 Looks Gala Concert

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just had another naughty couple, so of course we should talk about it. The Hollywood couple loves to coordinate and rock high fashion together, and they did it again on Tuesday at the Time100 Next Gala in New York. After a stellar romance in which Fox and MGK chatted with the likes of Keke Palmer, SZA and Sydney Sweeney, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared several hot photos of her and her fiance.

Fox took to Instagram to share photos from the glamorous night when the couple undoubtedly caught the eye. Check them out:

MGK and Megan Fox look very happy (and hot) in their outfits from the gala. Fox debuted with flowing red waves and a metallic gold dress with a high slit, while her boyfriend kept the punk in black latex pants and sleeves with a transparent corset showing off his tattooed chest.

Fox signed the photo “Karma,” which seems to be a reference to Taylor Swift’s new viral song of the same name. In the hit melody, Swift begins the chorus with the words “Karma is my boyfriend,” radiating a general message about achieving the right things by keeping his “side of the street clean.” It’s the perfect soundtrack to this set of photos that make the couple look like they’re absolutely thriving.

The Time event was aimed at recognizing 100 “pioneers” from around the world and from many industries. Machine Gun Kelly was included in the category of “artists” selected along with other musicians such as SZA, Jack Harlow and Rina Sawayama, as well as with Jennette McCurdy, Jonathan Majors and Lashana Lynch. MGK also announced its participation in the event:

Machine Gun Kelly compared himself to a member of the Targaryen family in “House of the Dragon” with his bleached blond hair, but there’s a twist, he’s here for a BDSM party. He definitely fits the image when he walked the red carpet for the honor. MGK recently completed a world tour with its latest album Mainstream Sellout, shot its first movie, “Good Mourning” with Megan Fox, and starred in several 2022 films, such as “Taurus,” which is out next month.

The couple started 2022 on a high note, getting engaged at the height of the year after they had been together since 2020. The relationship arose after Megan Fox broke up with Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children. These days, the co-parents are reportedly in a “healthy” relationship, and Green is also moving on to “Dancing with the Stars” Sharna Burgess, who recently welcomed her own child with Green.

These two are hot, and they know it. Congratulations to MGK for getting into the Time100, and their great match is coming up.