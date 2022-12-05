Megan Fox Posted Photos of a Bold Outfit

At the moment, Megan Fox is almost as synonymous with bold fashion as movie roles such as “Jennifer’s Body” and “Transformers.” The actress has lit up on the red carpet in recent years (as well as at various other events) in images including a bright blue transparent skirt, an ensemble with a blazer without trousers, and this does not even include the disco shorts she wore. to Beyonce’s big birthday party this year. Now she’s back in an outfit that proves that buttocks on the side are the latest trend.

In a post on Instagram, Megan Fox said that she had to attend two events in one night. At one of the events she was dressed in a glamorous white strapless look, but at another event she went much more unconventionally, choosing a black mesh outfit with silk details that provide some protection.

You can take a look at both outfits below, which the star jokingly signed with a link to Harry Potter: “When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread while watching the Half-Blood Prince?” is another example of how Fox killed the headline as much as with a look.

Considering that Fox is a woman who started the year of a nude dress, seeing her in another (semi)transparent image shouldn’t be a big surprise. However, what’s interesting about the side of the butt on this dress is that it’s an unusual silhouette. She copes with this confidently, and she again managed to surprise with an important fashion moment.

A more prominent black look was that Fox wore at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood. She attended with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly and their buddies Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. All of them also complemented each other in black ensembles, and MGK also wore a cream sports jacket with ties on the sleeves.

It’s certainly a trendy double date, but apparently Megan Fox may have wanted to skip it this time. The holiday season is tough for many people as family events, work events and more pile up, but I suppose it’s even more stressful for celebrities as their events also stack up during the holidays and there are commitments to attend and see you.

In fact, Fox has had a busy year overall, working on premieres and press for projects like “Good Mourning” (which she did with MGK) and “The Big Golden Brick.” Her 2023 events should be even more high-profile, as she will have the premiere of “The Expendables 4” on the 2023 film schedule, as well as “Johnny and Clyde.” It’s bound to mean some extra fashion moments, and we’ll be here every step of the way.