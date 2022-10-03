Megan Fox paired a tight jumpsuit with jeggings, a fluffy bucket hat and knee-high boots with heels.

Jumpsuits are slowly but surely penetrating the mainstream, and Megan Fox proved that this trend remains in force with her purple image from head to toe.

The actress posted several photos on Instagram to show off her denim jumpsuit. Instead of the traditional dark or light denim, Megan’s jumpsuit was a beautiful pale pink color. Megan’s “jacket” seemed a little darker purple than her legs, which were quite a pink shade.

Megan kept up the purple vibe with her purple puffed-heeled leather boots and matching dark purple velvet hat, and added another shock of color with a bright blue manicure. “Deadly nightshade,” she captioned her photo, referring to the purple plant. Her jumpsuit looked like jeans or jeggings, but in all likelihood it’s a very stretchy fabric, considering how she poses in photos. Comfort and style are another plus of the jumpsuit trend.

2022 was the year of the jumpsuit. Celebrities can’t get enough of tight-fitting universal looks, from Kim Kardashian’s transparent jumpsuit to lace cutouts of Dua Lipa and neon green tour of Dua Lipa. difficult.

In addition to overalls, Megan Fox has recently been feeling in the image of “jeans on jeans on jeans”. She donned a denim look for a trip to Paris Fashion Week, stepping out with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, looking like a 2022 version of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Megan embodied her inner pop star in a denim mini corset dress with a zipper bodice, matching denim boots and a long denim raincoat with a blue collar of Mongolian lamb, as well as a long platinum blonde wig.

The star is always ready to experiment with new looks and enjoy fashion, and her bold, colorful style makes us wonder and inspires.