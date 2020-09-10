Megan Fox let Machine Gun Kelly meet her kids

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have passed a litmus test, as the actress finally allowed her boyfriend to meet her children.

A source assured Us Weekly: “MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) and Megan are not seriously talking about getting engaged, getting married or having kids right now and they haven’t done so yet. It’s too early for everyone, both for their kids and Brian. (Austin Green) included. They’re definitely super with each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan. ”

Machine Gun Kelly met Megan Fox’s children

Although they may not yet be ready to take life-changing action, they recently marked a milestone: meeting the kids. As you probably know, Megan Fox and Brian share three children: 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River.

The source added: “MGK has known Megan’s children, but Brian is quite protective of them. Megan and Brian’s relationship is so changeable. They have been raising together in a healthy way to the best of their ability.”

I’m glad things went well in the co-parenting department for the sake of your children! Megan Fox might actually get some advice from her boyfriend, who shares 12-year-old Casie Colson Baker with his ex Emma Cannon. It’s unclear if the Jennifer’s Body star has already met Casie.

Megan Fox and Brayan’s parenthood is going well

As for co-parenting with Megan and Brian, things seem to be going pretty well for now, as the 47-year-old recently shared in an interview:

“We share a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the roads are different and she is on her way doing what she feels she needs to do to be happy and I am on my way doing what I feel I must do to be happy and it is not for lack of love for children or lack of responsibility, it is very important that you take care of yourself. It is important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish him all the best and I wish myself the best too ”.

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may not be thinking about the ring yet, they seem to have a lot of chemistry to keep busy in the meantime, claims the confidant.

“They have had a ‘thing’ since they met and this natural connection, which is why they are so attracted to each other. She loves her arrogance and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course he finds her incredibly beautiful. “



