Being a fashion icon, even when Megan Fox gets injured, she will make it a fashion moment. Considering Barbiecore is in fashion right now with the upcoming Barbie movie, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are constantly rocking the color, her choice of hot pink suspenders was trendy and trendy. Thus, she proves once again that she really knows what she’s doing when it comes to fashion.

Browsing Megan Fox’s Instagram, you can see pink moments scattered all over her grid and constantly appearing in her stories. However, her last post in history came as a shock when she uploaded a photo of her hand in a bright pink bandage.

Although it’s unclear why Fox has a bright pink bracelet on her wrist, she captioned the photo saying:

I made a list of 16 reasons why I deserved it.

I hope this injury is not too serious, and she is all right. It is unclear why she is wearing a bracelet, but it is clear that something is happening to her wrist.

Despite the fact that it’s a bummer that the actress is now traumatized, I really like that she used it as an opportunity to rock the bright pink color and create a fashion for suspenders, because Barbiecore is now in fashion.

Fox has been in the Barbiecore trend for some time, but this has been especially relevant lately. At the end of 2022, she wore a Barbiecore outfit with bare breasts. She also mixed trends late last year by wearing a pink bucket hat, which is also a trend of Florence Pugh, another fashion icon.

Speaking of Florence Pugh, she was also the discoverer of the bright pink color, repeatedly changing this color and, in my opinion, really helped the Barbicore era become mainstream along with Megan Fox and Margot Robbie. Repeatedly, the star of “Little Women” showed a bright color and especially attracted attention after wearing a transparent pink dress from Valentino.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie also helped bring in the bright pink color by showing her as a Barbie girl in the bright pink Barbie world. In addition, given the fact that this summer the film is released in the schedule of films in 2023, I am sure that even more bright pink moments from the actress and fashionista are waiting for us.

Going back to Megan Fox, she and Machine Gun Kelly, in my opinion, have made pink their brand—I mean, MGK’s Instagram name right now is literally “Mr. Pink.” They have been seen twins with pink hair and pink seizures many times. In addition, the rapper-turned-rocker has released a Hulu documentary called Life in Pink, and his last two albums have a pink cover. I think it’s safe to say that pink is the signature color of this influential couple.

So while it’s a bummer that Megan Fox is injured, at least she’s using the brace as a fashion moment, pushing the Barbiecore trend forward and proving once again that she’s the hot pink queen of fashion.