Megan Fox is completely in classic captions as she dons jeans to mimic Britney Spears’ famous outfit

It may be months before we see Megan Fox again in a brand new movie, but in the meantime, she’s had some important fashion moments in recent weeks. The mom of four recently donned a denim dress, denim boots and a denim coat to return to the infamous image in which Britney Spears and then beau Justin Timberlake shone on the red carpet. She also dragged her beau Machine Gunner Kelly with her.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t get her MGK to follow suit (pun intended), but she posted an image with a really funny caption: “Britney and Justin, if they were Greenwich Village Art School dropouts and not Disney Channel sweethearts.” Let’s take a look.

The message doesn’t say, “Hey, here’s another image of Machine Gun Kelly and I clearly haven’t broken up,” which she recently did to refute rumors that the stars of “Good Mourning” have broken up. Although Fox is shown solo in the “Britney” part of this image for two, her beau does appear in the second image, and her signature fits.

Although in the original denim look with Justin and Britney, the pop star was also dressed from head to toe in denim, although the fluffy vest worn by MGK is actually not as far from that period for the *NSYNC star as he was seen in a fur coat for one infamous photo shoot. But no Timberlake look has lived longer than the denim look he wore with Spears. This outfit outlived his relationship with the pop singer. It survived the subsequent drama, including his apology to Spears (and Janet Jackson). He has survived splits, weddings and divorces for both stars.

The only thing he probably didn’t survive was Justin Timberlake’s “It’s gonna be May” meme. So is it appropriate that Megan Fox, known both for her eclectic fashion choices— sheer mesh skirts—is? – and her equally eclectic signatures.

This isn’t the only time she has amused me personally with her captions, as she has recently tapped into the zeitgeist of “House of the Dragon”/”Game of Thrones” to become a full-on “Targaryen” with a look she also shared on Instagram.

From now on, I expect only more noticeable fashion moments from the actress. That is, when she’s not working in some of the best action movie franchises. We’re finally getting closer to her upcoming debut in “The Expendables 4,” which is finally in development to hit the film’s premiere schedule in 2023.