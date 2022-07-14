Megan Fox is a force in neon pants as she returns to dark hair after becoming blonde

Megan Fox. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Megan Fox has embodied one of the hottest trends of this season: monochrome aesthetics. The actress made the streets of Los Angeles her personal runway when she stepped out in a sexy neon look.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly love to go out in sexy, color—matching outfits – that’s the proof

On Wednesday, July 13, the 36-year-old Fox was spotted in a bright green tank top with straps from Jacquemus. The Transformers star complemented the look with matching trousers and an olive green clutch. Monochrome outfits have been on trend for a long time — they returned after the presidential inauguration in 2021, when First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama wore outfits consisting of the same color. Stylish life hack is simple and gives almost every image a finished look.

To go to California, Fox complemented her ensemble with beige platform shoes. The Jennifer’s Body star opted for soft makeup and styled her signature brunette in loose waves.

This look marks Fox’s return to dark curls after briefly turning blonde with pink highlights last month.

The movie star made her debut in a new look at the premiere of the Hulu documentary with fiance Machine Gun Kelly “Life in Pink”. To complement her newly dyed locks, she stepped out in a bright pink mini dress by Nensi Dojaka. The dress featured a cutout on the chest and a tight skirt. She completed the look with pink strappy heeled sandals, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish. For her glamour, the Tennessee native wore pale pink nails and soft pink lips.

32-year-old Kelly also tried life in pink. The rapper dyed his hair fuchsia and combed it back. He matched Fox in a pink and blue turtleneck combined with snow-white trousers and white sneakers.

This won’t be the first time a couple has shown off identical outfits. On May 12, Fox stunned with his shiny pink dress, and Kelly posed in a rose-decorated suit at the premiere of their film “Good Mourning.” The lovers also performed in red at the Met Gala in September 2021.

Kelly posed the question to Fox in January. “In July 2020, we were sitting under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she signed a video with the proposal on Instagram on January 12. “We didn’t notice the pain we would have to face together in such a short, hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that a relationship will require from us, but intoxicated with love. And karma.”