Megan Fox Her New Tattoo Inspired By Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Debuts New Tattoo At AMAs And Fans Are Convinced It’s A Tribute To Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox showed off some new ink as she walked the American Music Awards red carpet with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, and fans think her new collarbone tattoo is dedicated to the singer!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their romance official on November 22, when they walked the American Music Awards red carpet together, but the couple may have been made official in another special way.

During her appearance, fans noticed the Jennifer’s Body actress’s new tattoo on her collarbone. By looking closely, fans were able to determine that the newly inked phrase on Megan Fox’s body read “the gunman.”

The phrase loosely translates to "the gunman," which some fans are convinced means that Megan Fox got the tattoo specifically for her love.

An admirer of the couple also weighed in on the social media platform. “Finally we have a close-up of Megan’s tattoo and it says ‘el pistolero’, which is in Spanish for the gunman, also known as Machine Gun Kelly !!! my fucking heart.”

Megan and MGK romance enchants fans

Fans were clearly so in love with Megan Fox’s apparent dedication to 30-year-old Machine Gun Kelly, who the actress recently spoke about in a profile about the artist for NYLON.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a wildfire,” shared the 34-year-old actress, “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat he poses is so powerful yet so beautiful that you have no choice but to surrender with reverence and gratitude. ”

Megan Fox not only shared her adoration for MGK in the piece, but also revealed how she felt the moment she fell in love with him. “I looked into his eyes [and] felt the most pristine, gentlest and purest spirit. My heart was immediately broken and I knew I was screwed. ”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been going strong since June 2020. The actress was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she shares three children; As for their current romance, Megan and MGK seem to be as strong as ever.



