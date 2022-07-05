Megan Fox asked Machine Gun Kelly if he was breastfed as an infant when they started dating: I immediately Went “deep”

There is no such thing as TMI. Megan Fox wanted to know as much as possible about Machine Gun Kelly when they started dating, and not a single question was closed.

Timeline of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship

The 36-year-old “Transformers” actress recalled one of her first conversations with the 32-year-old musician, saying during a recent interview with E! The news that she asked her beau: “Did your mother breastfeed you?”

Fox explained on the red carpet of Kelly’s documentary “Life in Pink” that she thought it was a “great question” to ask when getting to know someone. “It has a lot to do with your psychology and temperament,” the Tennessee native added. “That’s why I’m asking about such things.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star wanted to “immediately delve into” the first days of her romance with the “Bloody Valentine” artist. “If you know me and I know you, I can’t help but know almost everything about you,” she said.

The Most Outrageous moments with Machine Gun Kelly: Feuds, Megan Fox’s PDA and more

The couple got engaged in January, almost two years after they fell in love on the set of “Midnight in Millet.” At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Fox was “unaware” of the offer. “The two performed a ritual using their blood to symbolize that the two of them become one,” the insider added. “They want to have a wedding that really defines them, and it can’t be missed.”

A month later, Fox reached a divorce agreement with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The former couple, who share children Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Jorni, 5, broke up and reconciled several times during their 14-year relationship. Green, 48, moved on to Sharna Burgess after confirming in May 2020 that he had left Fox. The “Anger Management” actor and the 37-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” professional welcomed son Zane on June 28.

Throughout their relationship, Fox and the Bird Box star have not shied away from packing things on the PDA or sharing intimate details of their love story. Kelly recently raised eyebrows when he revealed that he called Hope & Faith graduates during a suicide attempt.

The ups and downs of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green over the years

“I didn’t leave my room and it got very, very, very dark,” the singer told the cameras during his document Life in Pink. “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, and I got really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone would come and kill me.”

Kelly said he “freaked out” and called his then girlfriend. “I’m like, ‘You’re not here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m crazy about her,” he continued. “Dude, I put a shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling into the phone and like a barrel in my mouth. And I go to cock the gun, and the bullet, when it comes back, just jams the cartridge case. Megan is silent as if dead.”

The couple’s unconventional romance charmed fans, but Fox quickly denied rumors that she and the “Emo Girl” artist had already secretly married after he called her his wife. “No [we’re not married],” the actress told Entertainment Tonight last month. “We don’t know what’s going on. He’s on tour this year, [so] when it’s going to happen, the universe will open up and give us the opportunity to do it.”