Megan Fox Applauds the Hater Who Asked About Her Kids in a Recent Dump of Photos on Instagram

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure since a young age, growing up before our eyes and even becoming a mother in the process. More recently, she has made countless headlines about her relationship with Machine Gunner Kelly and their unconventional way of showing affection. And the “Transformers” actress applauded Hayter, who asked about her children in the comments to her recent dump of photos.

Megan Fox has a whopping 20 million followers on Instagram, and she often posts messages about herself or Machine Gun Kelly. The 36-year-old actress usually doesn’t post photos of her three children in the same grid along with her racy photos, which makes a lot of sense. But recently, one commenter on the network asked where they were in the last Fox post. You can check out the dump photo below.

This post has literally gained millions of likes on Instagram, as well as countless comments, some of which are dedicated to Megan Fox’s children with her ex Brian Austin Green. And one day such a comment made her actually respond.

As mentioned earlier, someone online commented on Megan Fox’s recent post asking where her children were during her latest series of images. The “Jennifer’s Body” star eventually clapped her hands to one of these commentators, saying:

Wait, wait, wait. I… have kids?!? Oh my God, I knew I had forgotten something!! Hurry up, somebody call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. This is the last place I saw them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Well, that’s it. Obviously, Megan Fox was not a fan of unsolicited parental advice or any other insinuations that could come from asking about her children. Fox knows she’s a mother and uses social media as she sees fit. And that includes keeping her three children out of the public eye rather than posting to her popular social media accounts.

While Megan Fox (who seems to be great for some Marvel roles) offered nothing but this one comment on the subject, such unsolicited opinions highlight the type of struggle women often face in Hollywood. They are usually asked how they combine work and motherhood, while these questions are almost never asked to male stars who are parents.

For the most part, Megan Fox’s hugely popular Instagram is full of her photos, usually in full glamour and with a racy caption. So, it’s not exactly a suitable place to post family photos. Of course, the Internet is especially invested in any content involving Machine Gun Kelly, as the couple constantly hits the headlines because of their antics.

Megan Fox currently has a number of upcoming projects in the works, including “The Expendables 4”. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2022 to plan your next movie.