Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Hot Water Over a Halloween Priest Costume Shortly After Pam Anderson And Tommy Lee Changed

Officially on November 1. And while Mariah Carey’s Christmas power is growing, some of us are still recovering from the spooky Halloween fun. This includes celebrities, many of whom have gone viral thanks to their costumes. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are currently unhappy with their priest/nun costumes, shortly after Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee changed.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are constantly going viral, mainly because of the unconventional way they show affection for each other. Apparently this applied to their Halloween costumes when the couple first went viral when MGK appeared to snort cocaine off Fox’s chest while they were in the role of Pam and Tommy. But this isn’t the only racy costume the couple has put together by sharing their priest/nurse image on Instagram. Check it out for yourself below,

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Megan Fox (@meganfox)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Well, it wasn’t exactly subtle. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox constantly show how much they are drawn to each other, so their Halloween images are unsurprisingly piquant. Although some people on the web have shared their disappointment about the super-sexy look of a couple of celebrities on Christian images.

The above image came to us from Megan Fox’s personal Instagram account, which is known for sharing news about her relationship with Machine Gunner Kelly, which is quickly going viral. Indeed, she has a whopping 20.7 million followers on social media. But as mentioned earlier, people express their disapproval of this series of images in the comments section. One of these commentators wrote:

Notice that Christianity is the only religion that is openly ridiculed, and people find it funny?? Hm.

It looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly offended some people because of their pair of Halloween costumes. While a priest or a nun were common costumes long before this famous couple had a hand in it, apparently the sexual nature of the images really offends people. Another commenter offered his two cents, specifically noting that both MGK and Fox are parents. How they wrote:

You have children. Where is the example? Respect? Christianity is not a costume. It’s not a religion. This is a relationship with God.

Indeed, there were many comments on Megan Fox’s passionate post with Machine Gun Kelly, which indicated that the two of them were parents. Besides insulting religious people, it seems to be smoking fun for many people weighing social media. MGK’s daughter was born in 2009, and Fox has three children with former Brian Austin Green. Another commenter suggested:

I didn’t care about Catholicism, I rejected it in my youth. I’m talking about what their children will see after they post photos on social networks. You can all say what you want, but no teenage boy in his right mind would want to see his mom on a leash like a dog, unless he’s sick. And I’m really sure Casey doesn’t want to see her dad snorting cocaine off his girlfriend’s tits.

While Megan Fox is known for applauding haters on social media, she didn’t seem to weigh in on the various commenters who took offense at her pair of racy Halloween costumes opposite Machine Gun Kelly. Although, given their penchant for outrageous displays of love, smart money says that another viral image will appear online before we know about it.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will have films coming out soon, with the latter participating in the Expendables franchise. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.