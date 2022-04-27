Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Don’t “Go on Picnics” with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker during Double Dates

Rockstar approved! Megan Fox has revealed what really happens on her double dates with Machine Gunner Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times, participated in events and the like,” the 35—year-old Glamour UK actress said in an interview published on Tuesday, April 26. “But we’re not going on picnics. or travel.”

The Transformers star, who has been engaged to 32-year-old Kelly since January, noted that their group outings are infrequent because of their large families. Fox has three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Jornie, 5, from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and Kelly is the father of daughter Cassie, 12.

“We don’t have a lot of double dates,” Fox explained. “I mean, there are 900 children for all of us!”

The founder of Poosh, for his part, shares sons Mason, 12, and Rain, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Drummer Blink-182 is the father of 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of Moakler’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar Del La Hoya.

The Jennifer’s Body actress said she caught a “magnetic” connection between 43-year-old Kardashian and 46-year-old Barker, who got engaged in October 2021.

“So nobody really interacts with them too much because they’re just stuck,” Fox said of the pair’s dynamic. Then she made a hand gesture indicating magnetic force, adding: “They are glued like this.”

While the New Girl graduate doesn’t see Kardashian and Barker a ton when they get together, fans are paying attention.

The foursome previously attracted attention while attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 in September. At that time, the Tennessee native took to the stage with Kardashian to present the guys’ performance at the awards ceremony.

Fox told the crowd to “be louder for our future daddies,” which made fans go crazy.

The band reunited again in February, this time to celebrate the release of Avril Lavigne’s latest album, Love Sux, at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood. The ladies supported their grooms during the event, joining 37-year-old Lavigne on stage.

Two months later, the Kardashian star surprised fans when she and Barker held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in 2022. The union, however, was not legal, as the couple did not receive a marriage license.

That same month, Fox revealed her connection to Kelly in a touching birthday tribute on Instagram.

“The world has no idea what a tender, beautiful heart you have. …You are by far the most unique person I have ever met,” she wrote on Friday, April 22. “You’re such a great soul. It is a great honor for me to love you and be the recipient of your love.”