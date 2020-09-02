Megafights, Mega Houndoom event in Pokémon GO

When the Mega Raids event ends, this other one will begin, with new rewards and a new protagonist. We go over all the details.

Pokémon GO is not going to give us a break this September. Niantic’s game has inaugurated Megaevolutions not without controversy due to the difficulty of obtaining Megaenergy, but while the developer balances things we already know how the second great week of activity will be to celebrate this new mechanic, the Megafights event. Let’s know all the details of this temporary event, which will happen after the Mega Raids.

Dates and details of the Megafights event in Pokémon GO

The Mega Battles event will begin in Pokémon GO on Friday, September 11 and will end on Thursday, September 17 (22:00 CEST), a celebration focused on fighting as much as possible in order to unlock Mega Hundoom. We have to participate in Gym battles, fight against Team GO Rocket and fight Trainer Battles as long as they are not those of the GO Battles League.

During the event, these are the fundamental characteristics that we must know and take into account:

If we use Mega Beedrill in Gym, Team GO Rocket and Trainer Battles, we will receive more CP than normal

We can receive Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise by completing field research tasks exclusive to this event

Team GO Rocket will use different Shadow Pokémon during the event

There will be a special investigation related to raiding and fighting during the event.

These are the Pokémon that will appear most frequently in the wild during the Mega

Battles event days: Caterpie, Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Cryther, Pinsir, Ledyba, Spinarak,

Wurmple, Kricketot, Burmy. All can appear shiny except for Paras, Spinarak and Kricketot



