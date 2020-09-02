Mega raid event, Mega Pidgeot in Pokémon GO

The first of the great events related to Mega Evolution has Mega Pidgeot as its main reward. We know all the details.

Mega Evolution is already a reality in Pokémon GO. After months of waiting, we have available the star mechanic of Generation VI and, with it, Niantic has prepared a multitude of related events to take advantage of this option in battles and raids. In this article, we’re going to go over all the features, dates, and rewards available in one of them, the Mega Raids event.

Dates and details of the Mega Raid event in Pokémon GO

From this Tuesday, September 1 to Monday, September 7 (22:00 CEST), the main objective of all Trainers will be to complete as many mega raids as we can (here we have all the September raid bosses and how to defeat Mega Charizard X / And, Mega Blastoise and Mega Venusaur) to unlock Mega Pidgeot. By fighting and winning in Mega Raids we will get Mega Energy, essential to megaevolve our Pokémon capable of reaching this temporary form.

During this period, these are the main features of the Mega Raids event:

Higher number of Mega Raids than normal

Increased attack bonus from friends in raids

Special field investigation with raid-related tasks; Limited Time

Chance to earn Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise by completing the

Field Research tasks for this event

Pokémon that will appear more frequently in the wild: Abra, Magnemite, Exeggcute,

Rhyhorn, Tangela, Electabuzz, Omanyte, Aerodactyl, Murkrow, Larvitar, Treecko, Torchic,

Lotad, Roselia, Beldum and Cranidos. All can be seen in shiny form except Electabuzz and Cranidos



