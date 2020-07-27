Mega Man movie continues: there will be news “soon”

The directors of the film also report that Mattson Tomblin has joined the project as responsible for the script. Video game movies have returned to the front line.

After Detective Pikachu and Sonic: The Movie triumphed at the box office, other projects prepare to skip the big screen. One of those feature films is Mega Man, which was announced during the thirtieth anniversary of the saga, back in 2018. However, Covid-19 in between, those responsible had maintained an absolute silence in recent months. It is not that it has been canceled or anything like that, since the directors have stepped up to the rumors and have revealed that everything continues.

New screenwriter on the team

Co-directors of the film and responsible for Paranormal Activity 3 and 4, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman have made an appearance at Comic-Com @ Home to reassure fans and confirm that the live-action project is moving forward. “We are very excited,” Joost told IGN. “I think we are going to be able to deliver great news soon. I can’t say much yet, but it is a project very close to our hearts ”. Additionally, Project Power screenwriter Mattson Tomlin has joined the team to write the script for Mega Man.

And why a Mega Man movie? “We are both deeply fascinated by robotics and the future of the automotive industry, for better or for worse,” Schulman explained. “We are trying to combine all of that into one of our favorite historical video games. That is the final challenge ”, he finished.

Capcom is a company that is not new to transferring its characters to film or television. In the 1980s, Street Fighter visited theaters around the world, while Resident Evil has had numerous adaptations and sequels. Paul W.S. Anderson, the director of many of the Japanese survival horror-based films, will release Monster Hunter, although the film has been delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Therefore, Milla Jovovich will not catch monsters until next year 2021.



