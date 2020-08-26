Mega Evolutions arrive on August 27 to Pokémon GO

Niantic Announces Expected Mega Evolutions Coming to Its Popular App Tomorrow; the first will be Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill.

After several rumors and leaks, the Mega Evolutions will finally arrive in Pokémon GO tomorrow, August 27, 2020, in its version for iOS and Android. This was announced by Niantic, also sharing a first teaser trailer and the first details of these new evolutions that for the moment will be only available for Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill.

Participate in Mega Raids to get Mega Energy

Thus, those players who want to get started in Mega Evolutions will have to participate in the so-called Mega Raids, new special raids in which it will be necessary to defeat the Mega-evolved version of a specific Pokémon; The higher the speed when defeating the boss Pokémon of the raid, the more Mega Energy we will get as a reward, necessary for the Mega Evolutions of our Pokémon.

For the moment, the Mega Raids will have as great final bosses the Megaevolutions of Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill, although from Niantic they assure that more Pokémon and their more powerful versions will be added soon; so much so, that each Pokémon will grant Mega Energy to mega-evolve to its own species.

Of course, Megaevolutions are limited to only one Pokémon per trainer, that is, each Pokémon GO player can only have one mega-evolved Pokémon in their power; To Mega Evolve another Pokémon it will be necessary to lose the Mega Evolution already obtained. However, if we want to recover the previous Mega Evolution, it will not be necessary as much Mega Energy as in the first Mega Evolution.

But there is still more; Mega Evolved Pokémon will not be able to attack gyms, but they will be able to defend them, in order to balance trainer battles. On the other hand, they cannot be used in Pokémon GO Battle League either, although according to Niantic it is expected that Mega Evolutions will be available in competitive Pokémon GO events soon. On the other hand, it will be possible to use mega evolved Pokémon in battles against friends, in battles against Team Rocket and in raids with final bosses. These are restrictions designed to safeguard the balance of the fighting between players.



