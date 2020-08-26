Mega Evolution comes to Pokémon Go

The Mega Evolution feature will be available for Pokémon Go soon, empowering the power of creatures

Niantic launches a new mega evolution feature for Pokémon Go, so there will be more powerful evolved forms of certain Pokémon in the game, Mega Evolution made it to the main Pokémon series in both Pokémon X and Y, to later arrive at Sun and Moon , but it is not available in the newer Sword and Shield games, although there is a similar feature called Dynamax.

In Pokémon Go, mega evolution is handled with a new resource called Mega Energy, which is obtained by fighting mega evolved Pokémon, so that later it is possible to mega evolve different Pokémon, such as Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard and Venusaur when enough energy is obtained.

Pokémon will become much stronger in their new forms, so mega evolution is likely to have major implications for high-level play.

Only one Mega Evolved Pokémon can be held at a time, presumably indicating that the effect will be one way only in the main series; A new pokédex feature will allow you to keep track of the Pokémon that you have mega evolved in the past and so, since you have mega evolved a specific pokemon, it will not take as much energy to do it again in the future.

Niantic will be holding several events throughout September focusing on mega-evolutions, and there will also be a new special research questline in the game, but it’s still unclear when this new feature will arrive.

