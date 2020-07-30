Meet Tom Holland’s girlfriend, who is the girl who …

Tom Holland shows off his girlfriend on social networks, he meets Nadia Parkes, the girl who stole his heart. In the midst of the pandemic, love came to the life of the Briton, who has resumed his activities and joined the recordings of the new video game movie to star.

The news took his fans by surprise, we told you all the details.

Through his Instagram account, Tom Holland decided to share the photo of one of the most special people in his life right now: his girlfriend. The actor found his MJ and it seems that things are going very seriously and they are already living together.

According to the DailyMail portal, both decided to move to London, where they were isolated and according to Tom himself assured that this strengthened their relationship, despite having very little time to be together. Both share nationality and with the actor’s new agenda, his current location could be Berlin.

The photo Tom shared of his girlfriend Nadia Parkes without any message, she posed wearing a face mask while holding a bike. The publication received various comments, from congratulations on their new romance, to broken hearts from their fans. Spider-man has been caught! Snif

He is originally from London, is 23 years old and studied at an Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, since then he has sought to boost him acting career, having appearances in recognized series such as “Doctor Who” and “The Spanish Princess”.

The first meeting could have been thanks to Sophie Turner, since Nadia is one of him friends and they have been seen on some occasions, the star of “Game of Thrones” was the cupid between her and Tom Holland.

The actor has not stated anything about it, nor did he make his love status official, but showing off his special girl was more than enough. It is not known how long they have been dating, but according to witnesses their relationship is serious.



